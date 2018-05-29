Victoria Falls turn to solar lighting

HARARE - Victoria Falls Town Council is inviting bidders for the installation of solar street lighting on selected roads in the resort town.

Town clerk Ronnie Dube said bidders were being invited to express interest in the installation of solar street lights under a private public community partnership arrangement.

The process is being done in terms of section 223 of the Urban Councils Act.

In the latest Government Gazette published last week, Dube said a complete set of documents relating to the bidding may be purchased at Victoria Falls Municipality offices, corner Livingstone Way, as from June 4.

This will be upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $10.

The closing date is June 22.

“Victoria Falls does not bind itself to accept the lowest price and reserves the right to cancel the call,” reads the gazette.