Pastor launches book on Zim's experiences

BULAWAYO - A local pastor will on Thursday launch his debut book titled White Man Dancing at the Tech Village, here in Bulawayo.

The book is set in Zimbabwe during a six-month period in 2005, the story is told through the eyes of Jack Bentley who comes from UK with his best friend Charlie to do three months’ voluntary work in Zimbabwe with World Vision.

It’s essentially a love story of a person who finds himself falling in love with Zimbabwe, with God and with a girl but especially falling in love with himself.

In an interview with the Daily News, the author, Dave Green said he was excited to finally launch the book.

“It’s massively exciting, being able to share your story with different people and seeing how people will respond.

“I hope that the launch will inspire other people to write and especially write fiction, I think there are a lot of motivational writers in Zimbabwe and not enough creative writers.

“I think it’s also an opportunity to inspire people to work towards their goals and reach out for their dreams. I am excited as the launch is not something I have done before and it’s great to be sharing the occasion with family and friends,” he said.

He said the desire to capture the history of Zimbabwe inspired him to write the book.

“I am originally from the UK but have been living and working in Zimbabwe for over 20 years.

“By writing the book I think I wanted to capture certain events from the recent history of Zimbabwe, but to write a story about that was positive, as many stories and books have been written about Zimbabwe but many of them have been sad and negative.

“I wanted to write a happy story about Zimbabwe as it is an amazing country where in spite of the difficult situations many wonderful and beautiful things happen.

“As well I wanted to try to capture feelings, experiences and events from my own life and from Zimbabwe before they are forgotten or lost,” he said.