Mukandi 'killer' trial revived

HARARE - The State is pursuing the prosecution of a Harare man accused of murdering businessman and socialite Shingi Mukandi in a suspected hit-and-run accident.

Alfred Takudzwa Machipisa was represented by Anesu Bangidza when he appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha yesterday for commencement of trial on culpable homicide charges.

However, the trial was deferred to June 1 after Bangidza notified the court that he needed time to go through State papers before preparing his client’s defence.

“We only received summons for my client to appear in this court for trial last Thursday and request for ample time to go through the State papers and prepare a defence,” Bangidza said.

When the case was adjourned in November last year, the State had altered the culpable homicide charge to murder after investigations had noted that the accident was premeditated.

Machipisa’s summons now indicate that he will be tried for culpable homicide.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti alleged that immediately after the accident, Machipisa — who resides in Mt Pleasant approximately 100 metres from Mukandi’s house — reportedly drove his father’s accident-damaged Isuzu KB300 to Mabelreign Zambezi Flats where his brother Fanwell Lloyd resides and hid the car there.

He later surrendered himself to the police following reports that they had been hunting for him.

It was alleged that on July 22 last year around 9pm, Machipisa allegedly drove a white Isuzu KB300 due West along Harare Drive while trailing a green Kawasaki motor cycle which was being rode by the now deceased Mukandi.

As Machipisa passed number 201 Mt Pleasant, he reportedly negligently drove his Isuzu at a speed that was excessive in the circumstances and failed to keep a proper look out of the road ahead.

The court heard that Machipisa failed to keep a safe distance between his car and Mukandi’s motorcycle that was ahead of him and resultantly hit him from behind.

It was alleged that due to the impact, Mukandi flew off the motorcycle and landed near the yellow line of the left side of the tarmac.

Immediately after the accident, Machipisa reportedly fled from the scene without rendering any form of assistance to Mukandi or enquire about the extent of his injuries.

In a bid to cover up the offence, it is alleged, Machipisa hid the Isuzu at his brother Fanwell Lloyd Machipisa’s residence in Mabelreign, Harare.

Mukandi’s body and the damaged motorcycle were discovered by a passerby who called for an ambulance.

The ambulance crew reportedly declared Mukandi dead at the scene.

An autopsy was carried out on the remains of Mukandi’s body at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and concluded that he died due to injuries sustained in the accident.