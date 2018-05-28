Triangle compound Mutare City Rovers woes

Mutare City Rovers....(0)1

Triangle.....................(0)2

RUSAPE - Mutare City Rovers are sinking deeper towards relegation from the Castle Lager Premiership after they went down to Triangle yesterday.

This was the municipality-owned side eighth defeat inside 14 matches and it left them bottom of the log with only eight points.

Triangle scored the opening goal after half time through Collins Dhuwa while Gusha Bhora equalised through Brian Chinhoyi.

Lameck Nhamo ensured maximum points for the visitors when he scored the Sugar Sugar Boys’ second.

With the way his team is defending, Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa will need to perform a miracle if he is to save Gusha Bhora from going down at the end of the season.

And at this rate, Rovers will be relegated already by the time the season reaches the final third of matches.

Takaringofa was disgusted by the way his side went about their business yesterday.

“We gave away two soft goals...l do not expect this level of mistakes at this level, especially for the second goal,” Takaringofa said.

He said it was disappointing that while they were searching for goals upfront; his defence was giving away goals leaving them with a mountain to climb to avoid relegation.

“It's getting more and more difficult to avoid relegation with each defeat,” Takaringofa admitted.

After failing to win in their last three matches, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was pleased his side has gotten over the bad run.

“I'm happy to have picked up three points against a determined team after two loses...I however never thought we were a bad team as we would play well even when we were losing,” Mangwiro said.

After a cagey first half, the game opened up in the second half with Phenias Bamusi almost giving his side the lead in the 47th minute.

The speedy winger’s shot came off the post as Triangle showed their early determination to get the goal after the break.

Dhuwa then gave the Sugar Sugar Boys the lead in the 52nd minute when he beat an outdrawn Rovers keeper Alfred Chimene.

The Gusha Bhora defenders went to sleep allowing Dhuwa all the freedom to race into the final third without any challenge.

Despite their defensive frailties, Rovers are a good team when going forward and it was no surprise when they equalised eight minutes later.

Chinhoyi found a pocket of space outside the box and beat triangle goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga with a curling shot.

Rovers were in the ascendency following the equaliser but their poor defending was always going to be their downfall.

Nhamo restored Triangle’s lead in the 69th minute when he capitalised on a mix up between goalkeeper Chimene and Lincoln Mangayira.