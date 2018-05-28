The Peter 'Rio' Moyo show

HARARE - Peter “Rio” Moyo put in his best performance as a CAPS United player yesterday when he orchestrated the Green Machine’s win over Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Moyo was given a standing ovation by the Makepekepe fans after he put in a master class display in midfield with the Yadah players unable to get the ball off his feet.

The former How Mine midfielder demanded the ball on his feet and showed great vision to find teammates with ease on a afternoon the Green Machine totally dominated their opponents.

CAPS scored through Milton Ncube in the first half before John Zhuwawu double the lead in the second half.

Yadah captain Jimmy Dzingai pulled one back a minute before full time but at that stage, Makepekepe should have been enjoying a healthier lead.

For the entire 85 minutes, Moyo was on the field, Yadah could not get a foothold on the match s they chased shadows all afternoon.

It was only after Moyo was replaced by Wisdom Mutasa with five minutes to go that Yadah began to get onto the ball and were able to half the deficit. In the end, it proved far too late for the home side to get back in the game.

Although they failed to keep a third consecutive clean sheet, CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe was ecstatic with the way how his side went about their business yesterday.

“We were in control from the start until the finish. There were a lot of very good things that I saw today,” Chitembwe said.

“Our ball retention was very good; I’m sure Rio played a part and I also thought Milton can good in that position. He was holding play for the other supporting players to come and join him.

“Defensively, I thought we were very solid and generally, we were solid throughout the match.”

With yesterday’s win, Makepekepe remain in sixth place on the log with 23 points from 14 matches while Yadah dropped to 12th place with 14 points.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruvize said: “Overall, we played very well but our defenders went to sleep and gave away simple goals. Our defending today was not solid like how we played against Mutare City.”

Makepekepe opened the scoring when Ncube, who has been pushed into a more central striking role, ghosted behind Ariel Makopa to meet a lofted pass from Kudzai Nyamupfukudza.

Ncube kept his composure before chipping over the outdrawn Yadah keeper Stephen Chimusoro to give his side the lead in the 23rd minute.

Zhuwawu scored the second for Makepekepe in the 59th minute when he headed home a Ncube corner kick at the near post.

There was loose marking by the Yadah defenders as they allowed Zhuwawu, who scored a brace last week against ZPC Kariba, a clean header at the near post.

Chimusoro tried his best to save the ball from going in but the near side assistant correctly flagged for a goal.

CAPS went onto dominate but could not increase their lead and were almost made to pay for it when Dzingai ensured a nervy finish when he headed home a cross from Morris Musiyakuvi in the 89th minute.

Yadah FC: Stephen Chimusoro, Willard Kalongoda, Jimmy Dzingai, Ariel Makopa, Wilson Chakanyuka, Milton Makopa, Morris Musiyakuvi, Brian Mapfumo, Cliff Sekete (Johannes Sibanda 64m), Ralph Matema (Manuel Meleka 64m), Munyaradzi Chiwara (Leeroy Murape 76m)

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Justice Jangano, Valentine Musarurwa, Carlton Munzabwa, Goodwin Goriyati, Dominic Mukandi, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Peter Moyo (Wisdom Mutasa 85m), Milton Ncube, John Zhuwawu (Kelvin Ndebele 85m), Simba Nhivi