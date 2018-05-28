'Streak best coach in the world'



BULAWAYO - Although he is being vilified in his home country, former Zimbabwe cricket national team coach Heath Streak has been described as one of the best in the business.

Streak was sacked and labelled a “racist” by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in England and Wales.

However, Streak was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coaching staff that reached the play-offs of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR failed to reach the final of the competition when they lost by 13 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Friday.

“Streak’s performance as KKR coach at the world’s premier cricket league has proved to the nation that he is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world today,”

Heath Streak CEO and executive director Joseph Rego said.

“Streak’s significant contribution in developing a pool of talented bowlers during the world’s most prestigious league has produced an exceptional talented crop of bowlers beneficial to cricketing nations across the globe.

Rego said Streak’s record speaks for itself and there is no mudslinging that can soil his name because of the good works he has done.

“Streak’s magical coaching record speaks for him. In 2014 Streak led Bangladesh to a convincing 5-0 ODI and 3-0 Test series whitewash of Zimbabwe,” the cricket consultant said.

“Under Streak, Bangladesh defeated England, Afghanistan and Scotland to reach the quarter-finals of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Streak also led the Tigers to the semi-finals of the ICC Asia Cup hosted by Bangladesh in 2015, defeating the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“He also led them to comfortable victories over Oman and The Netherlands in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.

“In March 2015, Streak’s Tigers whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in an ODI series, beat India 2-1 in a bilateral series and defeated South Africa 2-1 in an ODI series.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI and drew 1-1 in a T20 home series.”

Rego believes ZC made a mistake in firing the former Zimbabwe Test captain when it was clear he was on the right track moulding a good team.

“Sacking Streak was an irreparable damage to the sport and a great loss to the nation.

We have a pool of great talent like any other cricket playing nation across the globe; there has been a tremendous resurgence of fan interest as cricket is a rapidly spreading sport in Zimbabwe and we were gifted with a specialized coaching and selection team which helped players achieve their maximum potential,” he said.

“Firing Streak has not only demoralised the national side but undermined the morale and instilled fear in the minds of our talented crop of youngsters who are our nation’s future stars.

“When a brilliant child performs poorly in school in one examination it could be due to various unforeseen circumstances.

“One does not blame or punish the child or teacher for this sad occurrence. Would you ever dream of Florentino Perez sacking Zinedine Zidane if Cristiano Ronaldo or his Real Madrid teammates lose a game?

The best team could lose on a bad day.”