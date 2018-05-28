Rights doctors condemn Mukupe

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has condemned deputy Finance and Economic Planning minister Terrence Mukupe’s disturbing denigration of opposition leader Tendai Biti over anti-retroviral (ARVs) drugs.

ZADHR said political leaders must be torch bearers in the fight against HIV/Aids and associated stigma and discrimination.

Mukupe’s comments, the lobby group said, could be a microcosm of government’s attitude towards HIV/Aids.

“With such utterances from a deputy minister of Finance it piques people’s minds on how the health sector is generally underfunded.

“We believe the lack of appreciation of issues such as the impact of HIV/AIDS on the socio-political landscape of the country generally drive the poor financing of the sector. Hon. Mukupe in this instance personifies such failures,” the group said.

“Stigma and discrimination remains a threat to the fight against HIV/Aids and as ZADHR we call upon all leaders, political, religious and community alike to take a stand against this vice.”