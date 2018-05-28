Only six percent unemployed: Zimstats

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate stands at only 6,6 percent of the economically active population of 5,6 million, the official statistics agency has claimed.

According to the 2017 Inter-Censal Demographic Survey (ICDS) launched last week by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (Zimstat) 93, four percent of the population is employed in one way or the other, in figures that have been rubbished by independent analysts.

The Zimstats figures apparently capture huge swathes of the informal and communal farming sectors.

Independent analysts counter that in fact over 90 percent are actually unemployed.

According to the Zimstat breakdown, 52 percent, amounting to 2,9 million, work in the agriculture sector while 14,8 percent are self-employed in different sectors of the economy while the rest are employed elsewhere.

“Out of the economically active population, seven percent are unemployed while 93 percent are employed,” the Zimstat report said.

With an estimated 300 000 graduates walking out of Zimbabwe’s 16 universities and extensive technical college network annually, the country’s floundering economy, starved of investment and job creation, can scarcely absorb enough young job seekers. — Staff Writer