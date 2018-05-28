Miss Tee returns to Jam Session

HARARE - Glen View-based Zimdancehall artiste Miss Tee, real name Patricia Banda, is returning to Jam Session at City Sports Bar in Harare tonight.

Miss Tee is one of the fast-rising female Zimdancehall chanters after controversial musician Lady Squanda, Ninja Lipsy and Darula Mambokadzi among others.

The Magandanga boss announced her arrival in the cutthroat industry with the song Kana Ndasvika before dropping another track entitled Hondo which she featured Lady Bee.

Some of her tracks which are receiving generous airplay on local radio stations include Ndanga Ndakasimba, Panyama Nhete and Amai among others.

Her message revolves around the plight of women, which include domestic and general abuse in the society.

Tonight, she will share the stage with T Makwikwi, Major Shelly, Tongai Tarubona, MoStaff, Lady Rasta, Tete Pipilo, Chikomana Shaddy, Mama Richie, Sister Fox, and Fun Cargo among others.

Jam Session is a place where artistes gather and share notes and skills. On average, the event attracts more than 20 performing artistes and this has proved to be a good platform for artistes for networking as well as entertaining fans.

While the concept is fairly new in Zimbabwe, it has been practiced in developed countries since 1920s.

The phrase “Jam Session” came about in the 1920s when American musicians would congregate after their usual commercial gigs, to play jazz or music they could not play on stage. This was done for fun.

Musicians will not rehearse for the session as the musicians would say they were “jammin’ the beat”.

However, Zimbabwean version of jam session is slightly different from that of America or rest of the world in sense that local artistes perform their usual songs with the same sound just to entertain fans.