FC Platinum flex muscles

Chicken Inn...............0

FC Platinum.........(2) 2

BULAWAYO - FC Platinum kept up the pressure on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars when they clinically dispatched Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

After Ngezi Platinum thrashed Harare City on Saturday at Baobab Stadium, Norman Mapeza’s team needed to respond and keep the pressure on the log leaders.

Pure Platinum Play did just that as first half goals from Rodwell Chinyengetere and Farai Madanhanga ensured the visitors remained in second place on the log with 35 points from 14 matches.

“We were on the back foot for some time but when we tried to play, we were keeping those avenues to go forward,” Mapeza said after the game.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy for the boys. We have been travelling for some time. My biggest worry was fatigue but we managed to get a positive result.”

FC Platinum were in Harare last Sunday where they beat Dynamos (0-2), travelled back home to Zvishavane and defeated Nichrut (1-0) last Thursday before travelling to Bulawayo to take on the Gamecocks yesterday.

Despite Mapeza’s concerns of fatigue creeping in, FC Platinum scored after only four minutes through Chinyengetere.

The reigning Soccer Star of the Year scored with a beautiful header after getting to the end of a cross from Elvis Moyo to stun the 2015 champions.

Chicken Inn tried to get back into the match after conceding early but they could not find a breakthrough.

Obadiah Tarumbwa should have equalised but sent his effort over the cross bar in the 31st minute with only FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari to beat.

Mhari then made a brilliant save punching over the cross bar a shot from outside the penalty box by George Majika a moment later.

The Gamecocks were punished for those misses as Madanhanga made the points sure for Mapeza’s side two minutes before the break with a beautiful curling shot from the edge of the box.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas blamed his players for being too elaborate in the final third.

“We handled the game well, very good in possession but we should have played it much earlier. For the eye it was good but the result was bad,” Antipas said.

It was Chicken Inn’s first defeat at home in this campaign and they remain in fourth place on the log with 24 points from 14 matches.

TEAMS

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Devine Lunga, Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson, Innocent Mucheneka, Simon Munawa, Clemence Matawu, Obriel Chirinda, George Majika (King Nasama 75m), Obadiah Tarumbwa (Darryl Nyandoro 60m)

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Raphael Muduviwa, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyengetere (Never Tigere 89m), Farai Madhananga, Rahman Kutsanzira, Mkhokheli Dube, Gift Mbweti (Charles Sibanda 75m)