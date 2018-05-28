DeMbare fans fume

Dynamos...........................0

Herentals...........................0

HARARE - Dynamos fans yesterday called for the immediate sacking of interim coach Biggie Zuze following a lifeless display by the Glamour Boys which resulted in a goalless draw against Herentals.

DeMbare remain in 11th place on the Castle Lager premiership log standings with 14 points from 14 matches and clearly their fans are not happy at all.

The ailing Harare giants, who finished in second-place last season, are now a massive 24 points behind log-leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa earlier this month, Zuze was handed the reins in order to steer the club but it has not been all smooth sailing.

DeMbare started with a slender 0-1 away win over new boys Bulawayo Chiefs in Zuze’s first game in charge.

They then followed it up with a nightmarish performance in the 0-2 home defeat to defending champions FC Platinum.

Things did not change much as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Black Rhinos at Rufaro in midweek.

The Glamour Boys were lucky to get a single point from that match as they were awful in front of their home fans.

Yesterday, it was another disappointing display from DeMbare and the pouring rain made matters worse as the Rufaro turf quickly became waterlogged making it difficult for the players.

After the game, Zuze put on a brave face and hopes to be still in charge of the team when they travel to Gibbo Stadium to take on Triangle next weekend.

“Very disappointing result for us after trying very hard to get the three points but I think the guys tried their best especially in the first half where we had created good scoring opportunities,” Zuze said.

“We missed chances but we look forward to our next match. The rains disturbed the flow of the game, both teams struggled a bit but I think the guys tried their best.”

The former DeMbare midfielder said he sympathised with the fans, who were calling for his sacking but urged more patience.

“The supporters can show their anger by reacting in the manner they did and their concerns have been heard but I think in the best interest of the club, the whole set-up involved has to sit down and make a decision,” Zuze said.

“I’m happy with the team’s performance ever since I took over but there’s a lot of factors that we have to consider, the mind-set of the players after what happened but I think we started well collecting maximum points in Bulawayo, it is only in these last two games we drew but I think they tried their best.”

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva said: “A good game for us though a game that has been disturbed by the rains, which disturbed the flow of the game. A good result for us looking at the result that we have picked against a big institution like Dynamos.

“And looking at the way they have been expressing themselves, they were very confident to the extent that they got good chances that they could have buried but unfortunately they missed.”

In the first half, there was not much of any goalmouth action as rains pounded the venue.

The second half saw Herentals come back a more determined side as they kept DeMbare on the back foot.

The Students forward Hugh Chikosa was full of running upfront while defender Blessing Maunganidze was rock-solid at the back.

Herentals almost surged ahead in the 72nd minute only for Blessing Majariria to direct his short off target unmarked in the box.

Maunganidze forced a good save from Dynamos goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira when he connected with a header a free-kick taken by ageless Innocent Benza.

DeMbare’s only real chance was a long range shot taken by James Marufu which went just wide off the target.