Chinhoyi 7 movie set to premiere on June 1



HARARE - The long awaited premiere of Chinhoyi 7 movie will finally happen on June 1, after being postponed several times.

Since 2014, Zimbabweans have been anticipating to watch the movie, with the last date when it was supposed to have been premiered being March 16 at SterKinekor movie theatres.

Delays in showing the movie had been caused by the removal of former president Robert Mugabe from power, after the November military takeover, which created a need to re-edit some scenes which had too much praise for the nonagenarian, it is claimed.

The movie tells the story of events that unfolded in Rhodesia and based on “true events, an epic carefully tailored exposing trends of racial discontents that piloted the beginning of Chimurenga 2”.

“I wrote and natured the movie for years carefully putting together what is to be called one of the best movies of the century. This cannot be blossomed into arbitrations of exceptional intelligence on my part without mentioning those that pillared their time, life and commitment to see this come to pass;” Chinhoyi 7 writer and director Moses Matanda said on the movie page.

Among those he said played a big role in the production of the movie were the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Tawanda Sarireni, a colleague and producer and ambassador Florence Mazano Chideya (Canada),

The movie was produced by Sarireni and major general N Dube and it features British filmmaker and actor Julian Shaw, London-based Nigerian actress Anneka Honor, singer Fungisai Mashavave (Zvakavapano), poet Nyathi Albert as well as Cynthia Stone, and Greg Brown, among others.

This comes as the Zimbabwe army has become more visible in the arts industry with the army launching a new album in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The album is titled Garwe Rauya by the army group Crocodile Sounds. Meanwhile, the film touches on controversial subjects including racism, resistance and disagreement.

In real life, the Chinhoyi 7 were a group seven liberation war fighters that sneaked into Rhodesia from Zambia in April 1966. They were intercepted by Rhodesian Forces in Chinhoyi and the first battle of the Second Chimurenga erupted.

The seven were declared national heroes last year and are David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingozha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu.

They were attacked by jet bombers and helicopter gunships and held the Rhodesian forces for the whole day until they ran out of ammunitionand were all killed.