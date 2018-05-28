Bosso drop points at home

Highlanders........................(0)1

Chapungu..........................(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Highlanders are slowly losing grip on the Castle Lager Premiership log leaders as they dropped two crucial points following yesterday’s draw with Chapungu.

Bosso have only themselves to blame after failing to defend and gifting the Gweru-based side a first half lead before having to come from behind to salvage a draw.

Bruno Mtigo punished the home side when he intercepted a Peter Muduhwa back pass in the 21st minute before beating Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda.

Midfielder Adrian Silla rescued a point for Bosso when he equalised in the 62nd minute and the home side could not go on to find the winning goal.

Yesterday’s result means Highlanders remain in third place with 26 points from 14 matches and now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by 12 points.

After the match the Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu said: “We gave away a soft goal, after a lapse of concentration from the defence. We gave away a goal too early, playing against a physical team like Chapungu; it was always going to be difficult for us to come back.

“We managed most of the moments of the game in the first and second half. We moved the ball round very well. I think also, we were too slow in terms of retaining the ball when we lost it.

“We tried to press them in the second half to force them to make errors. We were looking to capitalise on that and probably sneak through with quick breaks.”

Efforts to get comment from Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama were fruitless as he was said to have left the stadium soon after the final whistle.

The match started at a high pace with Highlanders dominating in the early stages as they were playing a good passing game but lacked a killer final ball in the attacking third.

The visitors were largely relying on counter attacks.

Mtigo broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Muduhwa put little weight on his back pass to goalkeeper Sibanda.

Mtigo’s first effort was saved by the goalkeeper but he made no mistake from the rebound to put the Air Force of Zimbabwe side ahead.

Thereafter, Chapungu started to dominate with Mtigo and Allan Tavarwisa giving Bosso defenders all sorts of problems. Bosso got a few opportunities of their own in the first half but they failed to utilise them.

In the second half, Highlanders came back a changed side as they started to dominate play. They were fighting for every ball and literally camped in the visitors’ half in search of an equaliser.

Bosso finally equalised through Silla when Brian Banda and MacClive Phiri exchanged passes on the right side of the attack eliminating three Chapungu players.

Phiri then sent in an inch-perfect pass that was headed home by Silla to bring the match back to level terms.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, Honest Moyo (Ozias Zibande 60m), MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla (Bukhosi Ncube 85m), Brian Banda, Newman Sianchali, Ben Musaka, Godfrey Makaruse (Ray Lunga 74m), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa

Chapungu: Talbert Shumba, Emmanuel Chitauro, Ricky Bota, Blessed Mbavarira, Moenda Muchingami, Edmore Muzanenhamo, Brighton Mugoni, Tapuwa Kumbuyani (Rodwell Matutu 90m), Allan Tavarwisa, Bruno Mtigo (Maxwell Mavuto 46m), Philip Marufu ( Ian Nyoni 77m)