Black Rhinos edge Nichrut

Nichrut.............................0

Black Rhinos................(0)1

GWERU - Black Rhinos made it five games without a loss when they beat Castle Lager Premiership new boys Nichrut FC yesterday.

Striker Vincent Mhandu got the all-important goal for the army side in the 57th minute when he fired a low shot past Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe following a goalmouth melee.

Nichrut came into this game on the back of another 0-1 loss at the hands of defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in midweek.

Yesterday’s defeat means that the Cyanide Boys have not won in their last three games, picking up just one point from a possible nine.

Nichrut head coach John Nyikadzino was disappointed by his teams’ performance and the manner in which his side conceded defeat at home.

“This is one of our worst performances especially against Rhinos, I expected us to pick up maximum points because they are in the same bracket with us, unfortunately we failed to come to the party,” said Nyikadzino

However, Nyikadzino remains optimistic: “It’s now water under the bridge; we have to psyche up the players and look forward, heads up to consolidate our position in the Premiership.”

Black Rhinos had drawn with Mutare City, Dynamos and Herentals and beaten Triangle in their last four matches and yesterday’s win cemented their place in eighth place with 18 points from 14 matches.

Chauya Chipembere coach Hebert Maruwa said: “It was a good game from the boys and we wanted three points like yesterday. It was a good game from the boys, in the second half; we came back strongly to get the goal.”

There was nothing much to write home about in the first half with both teams failing to create clear-cut chances, although Rhinos were slightly the better side.

Rhinos came back strongly in the second half probing at the Nichrut goal and were duly rewarded in the 57th minute when Mhandu struck from inside the box following a goalmouth scramble.

Nichrut could have equalised deep in added time when Gerald Bhero’s effort was tipped over by Rhinos keeper Ashley Reyners to secure the three points for Chauya Chipembere.