SRC outlines role

HARARE - Local sport has hit turbulent airs in recent months due to events unfolding both at the country’s biggest codes, Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

The Zifa executive committee led by Philip Chiyangwa allowed their mandate to run out in March this year without holding elections.

This saw Fifa step in to order Zifa to hold elections immediately which forced the Zifa electoral committee to start proceedings for a new poll starting with the area zones.

The ZC board attracted the wrath of cricket lovers after they sacked national team coach Heath Streak and his entire technical staff together with captain Graeme Cremer and convenor of selectors Tatenda Taibu following Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

After watching all this unfold, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) finally acted last week when they ordered both Zifa and ZC to present reports to the commission within the next 30 days.

The SRC said it would invoke section 30, Chapter 25:15 of their constitution; a section which allows the commission to dissolve any national association considered to have ceased to operate as a national association or has failed to comply with any provision of the Act.

The SRC received a lot of resistance from Zifa and ZC while some sections of the media questioned the position of SRC acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere.

However, the SRC yesterday revealed that they have the constitutional right to play the watchdog role in local sport and to act where necessary.

“Following the misunderstanding of the role and functions of the SRC by various publics, we have seen it prudent that we clarify its role so that there is no ambiguity and that the public may appreciate certain decisions that it takes. The SRC is a statutory body created by an act of Parliament the SRC Chapter 25:15 of 1991 (revised 1996),” Muchechetere said.

“...coordinate, control, develop and foster the activities of sport and recreation in the country, register all organisations undertaking the promotion of sport and recreation activities in the country, ensure the proper administration of organisations undertaking the promotion of sport and recreation, promote the highest standards of sportsmanship.

“Authorise national and international sporting and recreational activities, register any sport and recreation facility, develop, supervise and manage sporting and recreational facilities and oversee training programmes for sportspersons.”

Muchechetere said in pursuit of the said mandate, the SRC will intensify the registration and licensing of all sporting and recreational organisations including community sport and recreation clubs, academies, county and sports clubs, wards, districts, provincial and national sport and recreation associations in an effort to better position of the sport and recreation sector so that it plays its function in the socio-economic development in the country among other activities.