Sink or swim for Zuze

HARARE - Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze will be under pressure when he takes charge of the fading Harare giants this afternoon against Herentals in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium.

The Glamour Boys go into today’s match low on confidence and moral following a disastrous start that has already claimed the scalps of coach Lloyd Mutasa, goalkeepers’ coach Zondai Nyaungwa and fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa.

Zuze assumed the reins to steer the ship to calmer waters but has had inconsistent results in the three matches he has taken charge of so far.

He began with a slender 0-1 away win over new boys Bulawayo Chiefs before a life-less performance in a 0-2 home defeat to defending champions FC Platinum last weekend.

In midweek, the Glamour Boys put on another insipid display as they had to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw against army side Black Rhinos.

After that match, Zuze appeared resigned to the fact that the club bosses would show him the exit door.

“Most people will judge me with those three matches but from where we are coming from, I think it’s a good result, the boys gave a very good fight. We know where we are coming from especially the FC Platinum match,” Zuze said after the match.

“We need to give the players a bit of time. A lot of things happened like the change of coaches but I think they are beginning to realise what we should do especially moving from now.

“… the executive is the one that will judge me if they think there is nothing I can do. I have a group of youngsters who are willing to play and if you see them in training, you enjoy their training.

“I think the only thing which is lacking are the results especially the last three games that we played. I have confidence that the team will rise.

“But if the executive feels I am not good enough, there is nothing I can do. I think it’s the players that we have, some of them are youngsters, and when things go like this they are bound to succumb to pressure.

“But I think this is what we need to stabilise first. They need to play with more confidence especially what we did in the second half.”

DeMbare are in desperate need to start picking up maximum points because they currently sit on 11th place with 13 points from 13 matches.

The Glamour Boys now already trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 25 points before this weekend’s action.

Failure to get a win today against the Premiership new boys, will ultimately spell an end to Zuze’s short-lived spell in charge of the Glamour Boys.

Herentals come into today’s match high on confidence following a surprise 1-0 home win over Triangle at the National Sports Stadium.

Centre back Blessing Maunganidze scored a late contentious second half penalty in a game in which referee Thomas Masaa made some very questionable calls.

Today: Mutare City Rovers v Triangle United (Vengere), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro), Nichrut v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo Chiefs (Maglas),

Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga), Yadah v CAPS United (NSS), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve).