Inkomo wins Hammer & Tongues tourney

HARARE - Debutants Inkomo High School dazzled in front of guest of honour and ZDF commander Philip Valerio Sibanda to win the Hammer & Tongues Invitational soccer tournament yesterday.

Team captain Christian Chiware scored the winning spot kick in sudden death to dismiss Nhowe 4-3 on penalties while Maison Kufakunesu ballooned his effort over the bar to deny the latter an opportunity to level matters. The game had ended nil-all after regulation time.

Inkomo coach Bonny Muranda was pleased with his team’s exploits in their debut appearance at the tournament that is also known as the Peter Lovemore Memorial Cup.

“I’m very happy with the boys’ performance, we managed to stand head and shoulders above the rest in only our first appearance in this tournament which to me does awaken the sleeping giant that is in this team,” Simango told the Daily News on Sunday.

“The tournament was also an eye-opener for me and my coaching staff and we picked vital lessons in terms of the game, the physical fitness of the team and certainly going forward, we would need to improve on tactical awareness. My team was very strong in defence, at times we could face a lot of challenges in attack but the defence was always resolute.

“I hope given resources, we can work towards establishing our own academy that would focus on players, right from Form 1 so that we can also play a significant role in producing future stars for the country.”

Sibanda urged participants to take the game seriously citing Zimbabwean international Tino Kadewere, who is plying his trade with Swedish outfit Djurgardens, and Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva as shining examples of players, who all participated in this tournament before.

“Note that there’s no substitute for hard work; and to the champions do not sit on your laurels, know that other teams will be training to get that trophy from you, so if you want to retain that title, continue putting in extra hours in training,” said Sibanda.

Delta marketing director Maxen Karombo spoke on behalf of all the sponsors and also thanked Hammer & Tongues chief executive Brian Makwabarara for ensuring that the event continues to grow from strength to strength.