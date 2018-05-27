Amidu pleased with Cosafa call-up

HARARE - Unattached forward Abbas Amidu, is pleased that he has been called up to the Warriors squad for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup.

The tournament starts today in Polokwane, South Africa with the group stages but Zimbabwe will only join the tournament on June 3 in the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe as defending champions were given a bye straight into the last eight stage where they will face the winner from Group B, which comprises Botswana, Angola, Mauritius and Malawi.

The Warriors began their preparations on Friday at Yadah Hotel in Harare but coach Sunday Chidzambwa was forced to break camp in order to allow the locally-based players to feature for their clubs this weekend.

Amidu, who was recently released by his Egyptian club Entag Al Harby, was part of the squad on the first day and is looking forward to make it into the travelling party.

“I just want to thank the coaches for giving me a chance to be part of the Cosafa Cup squad. My biggest aim remains that of trying to help my country to qualify for the Nations Cup in Cameroon 2019,” Amidu told Cosafa.com

“There are no more Fifa dates after the Cosafa Cup and we might not get time to be together for a longer period when we get back to our clubs so we have to win this tournament for ourselves and for the country," Amidu said.

Amidu is currently training with his former club CAPS United and might join the Green Machine when the mid-season window is opened.

But at the moment, all his focus is on the Cosafa Cup and is hopeful of making his debut in the competition next month.

“It’s my first time to play in Cosafa and I am very excited about. I would have wanted to play last year but I was involved in Champions League games with CAPS United and when I became available for the national team during Chan, we lost to Namibia and that was very disappointing,” he said.

“I hope I can make up by playing a part in helping my team to retain the cup.”