UMP seeks granite mining investors

HARARE - Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Rural District Council (UMP RDC) is seeking to partner with independent investors in the mining and polishing of black granite.

In a statement, the council invited prospective investors to submit their bids for consideration until June 29, this year.

“UMP RDC has acquired a mining block for black granite. We are looking for a partner to venture into mining, polishing of the black granite and production of aggregates. The prospective partner should be in a position to provide, technology, financing (and) marketing,” the statement reads.

The black granite is found in the Murewa/Mutoko area and is mainly mined for exports.

Granite mining in Zimbabwe has been suffering serious challenges, amid claims that some private companies involved in the mining were bringing environmental degradation and short-changing villagers.

There have also been complaints of revenue leakages. Despite, mining, having been going on for years, no meaningful development has been taking place in the areas where this product is found, as companies have been accused of refusing to contribute to the community share ownership scheme set up years ago to benefit the local communities.