SeedCo rescues disabled farmer

HARARE - One of Zimbabwe’s leading seed producers, SeedCo, has come to the rescue of a disabled Masvingo farmer Pascal Dzoro by donating a borehole.

SeedCo Zimbabwe managing director Denias Zaranyika said Dzoro is a farmer who is not only exemplary to the physically-challenged community but to all farmers in the country.

“We celebrate Mr Dzoro because he decided to not let his physical challenges be a limiting factor. He defied and continues to defy all odds. With his six children and his wife, he continues to work tirelessly to ensure that he plays his fatherly role in the upkeep of his children.

“I also hear that two of your children are currently in university, well done... Such tenacity and hard work is not only motivating but encouraging,” he said.

In addition to the borehole, SeedCo also donated maize seed to cover five hectares, two cows, blankets, plates and cups among other things to the physically-challenged farmer.

Zaranyika noted that since its inception SeedCo has taken its social responsibility mandate seriously.

“Our vision is to ensure that we dominate the seed business in Zimbabwe, Africa and beyond. We have over the years managed to realise this growth. We can never deny that from the days of SR52 to now, with some of the blockbuster hybrids to reckon such as SC727 and SC513, our communities have been the reason why we continue to excel.

“From the birth of this organisation in 1940, farmers from across provinces have and continue to realise that SeedCo seeds produce bumper harvests. Thus we also always strive to ensure we give back. Ploughing back is one of our key strengths,” he said.

The seed producer also donated five metric tonnes of maize-meal to Copota School of the blind, which houses over 450 students.

“Mealie-meal is a core ingredient for our meals as Zimbabweans. Copota School boarding facility which has three meal plans a day for all the teachers and staff, mealie meal will go a long way to subsidise costs,” Zaranyika said.

— The Financial Gazette