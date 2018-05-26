SA-based Zim gospel artiste to perform in Chi-Town

HARARE - Rising South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel songbird Lindi Marc has promised a “joyous occasion” when she performs this afternoon at Poths Ministries Deliverance Centre Church in Unit A, Chitungwiza.

Lindi Marc, who was born Lindiwe Phiri, will share the stage with Tatenda Mahachi, Mwenje Mathole, Live Soul , Rixon, Family Affair, Privy,Tinashe, Kin and Apostle Rukweza in a show being organised by Afri-remedy and Double Mc Productions.

“I promise a joyous occasion; there will be so much fun and praise and worship,” said Lindi Marc who intends to collaborate with several Zimbabwean artistes during this tour in preparation of her forthcoming album.

The songbird, who relocated to South Africa in 2009, is happy to be holding two shows in the land of her birth.

“Recently I performed before and after a South African play called Faces: A Woman with Emotional Scars at Theatre in the Park. Actually, I have been performing in Zimbabwe a bit more regularly of late. I last performed here in February. It feels great to be performing in my home land,” she said.

Lindi Marc came to Zimbabwe in February after being appointed the international brand ambassador for a local clothing line called Chosen.

This afternoon Lindi Marc will perform songs off her nine-track debut album called Vhurai Nzira which includes songs in Ndebele, Shona, Sotho and English as well as her latest single titled Faithfulness which she describes as “groovy.”

“My music is very groovy and upbeat because it seeks to demonstrate that gospel music is far from boring. My intention is to prove that you can still be in church, dance and be cool,” she said.