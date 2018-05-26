PSL hails Madinda

HARARE - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has praised Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, pictured, after he publicly dressed down Bosso hooligans two weeks ago.

Highlanders fans brazenly attacked Yadah FC supporters at the National Sports Stadium towards the end of a Castle Lager Premiership match which finished in a goalless draw.

With about two minutes to fulltime, Yadah ball boys disappeared from the vicinity of the stadium in an apparent time-wasting tactic as the home side hoped to get a draw.

When the match ball went into the terraces, Yadah fans took their sweet time to return it onto the pitch which infuriated the Bosso followers.

All hell broke loose as the visitors’ fans began to attack the Yadah fans and play had to be stopped on the pitch.

After the match, Ndlovu dedicated his post match press conference to berate the deplorable behaviour of the Highlanders supporters.

The legendary former Bosso and Warriors forward said his team’s fans do not have the right to take the law into their own hands even though Yadah and their fans were needlessly delaying play.

“I’m one person who does not condone really the behaviour that came out of the terraces. I believe that we are a team that should win or lose with dignity,” Ndlovu said after the game.

“We should really keep our dignity and we should accept defeat; if we are not playing well, we should go back to the drawing board and work on what our objectives are with this project but what happened in the terraces, I’m really one person who does condone that.”

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said: “The Highlanders technical manager...Ndlovu’s comments are commendable. We welcome such statements, which we believe will positively impact in fighting hooliganism in our football matches.”

Ndebele said the league is appalled by the acts of violence at their matches and they are trying their best to make sure this scourge is completely obliterated.

This season already, Nichrut fans went on a war path and mercilessly attacked CAPS United followers during a league match at Ascot Stadium last month.

The Makepekepe fans were left bloodied and bruised from the attacks as some of the Nichrut fans were armed with machetes.

“The league has in the past held workshops and meetings with club security officers, governors, CEO’s, Zimbabwe Republic Police and private security commanders,” Ndebele said.

“The last workshop was held at Mandel Training Centre and the topic on security was presented by Chief Superintendent Brighton Mudzamiri who is a renowned security officer and a member of the PSL Disciplinary Committee (DC).

“...Mudzamiri has also held workshops with club marshals from Dynamos, Harare City and Ngezi Platinum Stars. The PSL has also in the past two seasons made it mandatory for clubs to employ security officers.

“Further the PSL holds pre-match security meetings with the clubs, police, stadia owners and private security personnel before all the PSL Matches. Crowd control measures are discussed at these meetings.”

According to Ndebele, these measures have helped the league, club and security agents intercept weapons, contraband and alcohol from entering stadia which contribute to the negative behaviour of fans.

“All fans entering stadia are searched for missiles and potential missiles. These are recovered and confiscated from the culprits,” the PSL boss said.

“The security officers have been confiscating large amounts of alcohol at some venues every week. Hooliganism is a universal problem that requires all stakeholders to condemn.

“It’s everyone’s collective responsibility including the media to educate the fans about the negative effects of hooliganism.”

Ndebele called for more deterrent fines and sentences for hooligans which can only be codified in the country’s laws, something which the league does not have control over.

“This season we have summoned CAPS United, Mutare City and Nichrut for violence. Police have arrested fans accused of public violence. Some of the fans have appeared in court and paid fines. Unfortunately fans are fined ranging from $20 to $100 for public violence,” he said.