Norton invites bids for solar street lights

HARARE - Norton Town Council (NTC) is inviting bids for the installation of solar street lights.

In a notice, the local authority has opened the bidding process to June 22, and a non-refundable fee of $10 is expected to be paid.

“Bids should, be accompanied by the following documents: certified copy of CR14, certificate of incorporation, certified copy of valid tax clearance from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, company profile and traceable references and registration of Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the notice.

Bidders and members of the public would be free to witness the opening of the tender, although NTC has the right to accept the lowest or any part of the tender.