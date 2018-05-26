Govt, ARC discuss natural disaster risk

HARARE - Government and the African Risk Capacity (ARC) last week held a workshop on Disaster Risk Financing to discuss critical steps to strengthen the country’s capacity to address natural disaster risk.

The workshop convened government officials, local experts of various disciplines, and development partners to strengthen existing and government-led disaster risk management and financing systems.

Development organisations such as the World Bank, Mercy Corps, United Nations Development Programme and the World Food Programme, as well as private sector firms like EcoFarmer and Old Mutual, also attended the workshop.

The minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Patrick Chinamasa, encouraged ARC to continue its work with Zimbabwe and other African governments to shape disaster risk policy and bolster technical collaboration across the continent.

He said: “It is my government’s wish to participate actively and on a long-term basis in this pan-African solidarity initiative to help us finance part of our huge risk to disasters, especially drought.”

Zimbabwe was among the first countries to sign the ARC Treaty in 2012, followed by agreements to start technical collaboration between ARC and government.

As a result, Zimbabwe can protect its population and economy from the impact of natural disasters, such as drought and river flooding, by transferring its disaster risk to ARC Limited’s continental drought risk pool.