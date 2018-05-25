Zuze on the brink

Black Rhinos....................(1) 1

HARARE - Biggie Zuze could have managed his last game as struggling Harare giants Dynamos’ interim coach following another uninspiring performance that ended in a draw against Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Black Rhinos looked on course for another set of maximum points after Lot Chiwunga’s 21st minute opener only for second half substitute Quality Kangadzi to rescue a point for the fading Harare giants, who never gave any fight the whole afternoon, when he equalised on 56 minutes.

Yesterday’s draw was Zuze’s third game in charge of the Glamour Boys after he was thrust onto the hot seat following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa.

In the process, Zuze has picked up four points from a possible nine after defeat to defending champions FC Platinum, a win over Bulawayo City and yesterday’s draw.

Zuze was appointed on an interim basis and was tasked to turn around the club’s fortunes by at least collecting maximum points in all these three matches.

More worrisome for Dynamos followers, is their team’s performance on the field of play which at best is a joke as they are now just one point from the relegation zone with 13 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, Rhinos remain eighth with 15 points.

Yesterday, DeMbare looked so ordinary that they could not execute the basics of football and were actually lucky to get a point after being on the back foot for larger parts of the game.

While putting on a brave face after the draw, Zuze admitted he had nothing more left in his bag to turn around the fortunes of the club and appears resigned to his fate.

“Most people will judge me with those three matches but from where we are coming from, I think it’s a good result, the boys gave a very good fight.

“We know where we are coming from especially the FC Platinum match,” Zuze said after the match.

“We need to give the players a bit of time. A lot of things happened like the change of coaches but I think they are beginning to realise what we should do especially moving from now.

“… the executive is the one that will judge me if they think there is nothing I can do.

“I have a group of youngsters who are willing to play and if you see them in training, you enjoy their training.

“I think the only thing which is lacking are the results especially the last three games that we played. I have confidence that the team will rise.

“But if the executive feels I am not good enough, there is nothing I can do.

“I think it’s the players that we have, some of them are youngsters, and when things go like this they are bound to succumb to pressure.

“But I think this is what we need to stabilise first. They need to play with more confidence especially what we did in the second half.”

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa welcomed the draw but felt his charges could have done better especially after creating several scoring opportunities.

“I’m quite happy with the point but at the same time we could have won this game especially first half.

“Maybe it was just a lapse of concentration and they managed to get a goal,” Maruwa said.

“After that goal, we managed to re-organise ourselves and started attacking them again. But as a coach I’m happy.

“I think there is progress, at first we were not scoring but now the goals are coming and we need to keep on working in that area so that we improve as a team.”

The army side should consider themselves unlucky to walk away with only a draw after doing all the right things only to stutter in front of goal.

Chiwunga could have scored a hat-trick but on most occasions shot straight at Dynamos goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga while in some instances he shot wide.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: Ashley Rayners, Malvine Mekiwa (Masimba Mambare 46 min), Farai Banda, Bruce Homora, Shadreck Jimu, Donald Mudadi, Wonder Kapinda, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Vincent Mhandu (Edgar Chigiji 70 min), Wellington Taderera, Lot Chiunga

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Jimmy Tigere, Romario Matova, Peace Makaha, Godfrey Mukambi, Blessing Moyo, James Marufu, Cleopas Kapupurika (Valentine Kadonzvo 82 min), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Marvelous Mukumba 58 min), Ocean Mushure, Kuda Kumwala (Quality Kangadzi 46 min).