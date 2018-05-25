Zivhu alleges abuse of CDF

HARARE - Sitting Members of Parliament from the ruling party who abused the Community Development Fund (CDF) have been described as saboteurs, who should pay back the money without further delay, an aspiring Zanu PF lawmaker has said.

Chivi Rural District Council chairperson, Killer Zivhu, who won in the recent Zanu PF primary elections in Chivi South, railed at MPs and councillors from his party saying those who abused the CDF wanted to soil the ruling party’s name ahead of forthcoming elections.

“We want to win elections, our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is trying everything that should be done for Zanu PF to win, and you divert the money or inputs: that is sabotage,” he said.

“If you benefited from the misuse, go and refund and replace that money. We need to know how it was used. I am not saying there was abused money, but we need receipts.

If we are not satisfied with the receipts, we can still crosscheck at the suppliers. People are angry and they will show it on the ballot and send a message to the president by not voting for him. Because of one person who looted and abused the CDF? We cannot allow that.”