Vincent leads at JM Busha Pro-Am

HARARE - The JM Busha Pro-Am invitational tournament got underway yesterday when the opening round of play ended with three golfers standing alone on centre stage.

Scott Vincent, who flew in from Asia where he is having a roller coaster season on the Asian tour, showed why he is Zimbabwe’s highest ranked professional golfer.

Vincent, along with amateur David Amm and Steven Ferreira carded a two-under-par 70 to grab a share of the lead at the pro-am being staged at Chapman Golf Course.

One shot behind the leading pack, was Jack Allard and Gary Thompson, who is about to embark on his senior tour challenge after the pair signed for a 71. Occupying third place, a further shot adrift was Pride Sembo, Biggie Chibvuri and Trainos Muradzikwa.

Madalisto Muthiya another Sunshine Tour pro, who joined in from Zambia — as their number one player — is hoping for a much better showing after carding a one-over-par 73 which saw him end the day in a six-way tie for fourth place which also includes Ryan Cairns.

Chapman Golf Course is arguably one of the country’s finest venues, though often times in the shadow of the more prestigious Royal Harare.

Tournament conditions with a slight challenge and hot on the heels of the Zimbabwe Open, players were keen to compare their game to one of Asia’s top players, Vincent.

“We set up some challenges for the pros, Mother Nature gave us a bit of wind and tomorrow we look forward to a scintillating finish especially with ... Vincent in town,” said Cedi Jonker the Zimbabwe Professional Golf Association tour coordinator.

The scores were quite bunched.

“The players are deeply appreciative to JM Busha and the sponsors for getting behind not just the golf but the whole idea of cycling and marathon all in one all on one day; I mean it’s superb and most likely a first-ever for the nation,” Jonker added.