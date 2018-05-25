Multichoice boss nearly duped

HARARE - A Harare man who flighted an advert in the newspaper purporting to sell a $1,5 million property belonging to Multichoice Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Lovemore Mangwende, has been arraigned before the courts.

Emmanuel Bangira, 60, was remanded in custody to Monday for bail consideration when he appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha.

He is being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law Act and breaching the National Registration Act after he was found in possession of Mangwende’s national identity card.

The matter was remanded to May 28.

It is alleged that sometime in 2008, the complainant acquired an immovable property in the form of a residential stand in Glen Lorne measuring 8 374 square metres.

The court heard that on May 17, 2018 Bangira placed an advert in the Sunday Mail saying he was selling the said property on behalf of the complainant.

It is alleged that one doctor Goto of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals responded to the advert.

Goto went on to initiate proceedings of the sale of the property with Bangira who was asking for $250 000, half of it in cash and the other as a transfer.

Goto then diligently checked again with City of Harare’s Borrowdale district office and discovered the complainant’s phone number.

He phoned the complaint to find out if indeed he was selling the property only to discover that he was being duped and the property was not being sold.

On May 23, 2018, complainant made a report to the police leading to the arrest of Bangira.

As a result complainant suffered a potential prejudice of $1,5 million.