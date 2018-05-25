Matema sinks troubled Rovers

Yadah FC.....................................................(0) 1

Mutare City Rovers............................................0

HARARE - Veteran forward Ralph Matema scored a beautiful headed goal in the second half as Yadah FC beat a distressed Mutare City Rovers side in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Yadah, who had failed to win in their last three matches, scored the all-important goal in the 50th minute when Matema headed home a wonderful cross from full back Willard Kalongoda.

With the victory, Yadah moved out of the relegation zone and are now in 10th place with 14 points from 13 matches.

As for Mutare City, alarm bells should now start to ring for the municipality-owned side as they remain bottom of the log with only eight points.

Joseph Takaringofa’s side are now winless in their last six matches and yesterday the situation was made worse by the unavailability of senior players including captain Themba Ndlovu, Evans Chikwaikwai and goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube.

The trio, who had been in Takaringofa’s plans for yesterday’s match, all refused to travel to Harare in protest over their unpaid salaries and other perks.

The Gusha Bhora coach refused to comment on the industrial action by the trio but admitted that his side had lacked commitment.

“Today, I think it was one of our worst games in terms of commitment, fighting spirit and in terms of working hard,” Takaringofa said.

“I did not see my team play, the commitment was not there and they were not even fighting so that we can win the game; I’m actually disappointed.”

The former CAPS United forward added: “I’m yet to find out what really happened today because this is not the team that I know. I know my players are fighters and today they were not committed.’

After going through a barren run, Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was pleased his side got back to winning ways.

“I think the guys have done well considering that we were coming from a 1-0 defeat against ZPC Kariba. They have shown determination and character; I’m happy with these three points,” Ruzive said.

“The three points are very crucial because if you look at the competition it is now very tough and we needed to collect these three points.”

Yadah substitute Leeroy Murape should have made the game safe for the home side but inexplicably shot over the bar following a cross by Morris Musiyakuvi in the second half.

“I think (finishing) is an area we should keep on working on because our conversion rate is very poor,” Ruzive said of his side’s showing in the final third.