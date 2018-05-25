Mangwiro slams ref

Herentals...............................(0) 1

Triangle......................................0

HARARE - Triange coach Taurai Mangwiro was almost reduced to tears as he bemoaned the officiating from referee Thomas Masaa after the Sugar Sugar Boys’ defeat to Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier League early kick off match yesterday.

The Gweru-based Masaa awarded Herentals a contentious penalty 11 minutes before full time which was converted by centre back Blessing Maunganidze.

Triangle defender Donald Dzvinyai went into what looked like a 50-50 challenge with Herentals’ substitute Ronald Chishaya inside the box.

Masaa pointed to the spot much to the disappointment of the visitors’ players and technical bench.

After a brief period of protestations, Maunganidze kept his cool before sending Triangle goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga the wrong way from 12 yards out.

Before the penalty decision, Masaa had surprised the entire stadium when he ruled out Lameck Nhamo’s headed goal from a Russell Madamombe free kick in the 18th minute.

Although Nhamo was unmarked when he headed home from close range, Masaa disallowed the goal for a push.

After the match, a dejected Mangwiro was restrained in his rebuke of the match officials.

“I cannot comment on that but it was there for everyone to see, you guys can make your own judgments; it’s not for me to talk about the referees,” Mangwiro said of the penalty decision.

“The last time against Harare City, there was a penalty awarded against us and it was there for everyone to see.

“Maybe my players are too rough, so we need to work on the discipline side. Today, we had the ball in the back of the net, this is how I saw it, but somehow the goal is not given.”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva thought otherwise on the penalty decision.

“It’s very difficult for me to judge whilst I’m far away on the touchline but when you see your player down in agony, looking in pain and then obviously it’s a penalty,” he said.

“At the same time, we want results so for me it’s a penalty and for sure we got it and I’m so happy.”

Yesterday’s defeat was Triangle’s second in two games and it saw them drop to seventh place on the log with 20 points from 13 matches.

For Herentals, it was their first win inside three matches and the three points took them to ninth place with 14 points.