Govt must implement Constitution: ZLHR

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to implement all provisions of the Constitution and harmonise laws, policies and administrative practices with the supreme law of the land.

The calls were made on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of coming into force of the national charter in 2013.

ZLHR said though not a perfect document the provisions of the Constitution present an opportunity for the creation of a foundation to incrementally nurture a democracy in Zimbabwe.

“ZLHR recognises the limited progress that has been made in implementing some provisions of the Constitution, however, given the general lack of a culture of constitutionalism, and the continued violation of key constitutional provisions, the government and the people living in Zimbabwe, are called upon to play their role in ensuring that provisions of the Constitution are fully implemented, particularly on (not exhaustive): Separation of Powers, as entrenched in the Constitution,” it said.

The organisation remains concerned about the disregard of this principle by the Executive.