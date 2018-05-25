DJ Templeman's trial date set

HARARE - Music promoter and disc jockey Simbarashe Maphosa popularly known as Godfather Templeman who is facing kidnapping charges will go on trial next month.

Templeman was issued with a trial date when he appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha yesterday.

His trial will commence on June 20, 2018.

Maphosa, 40, is alleged to have held a 16-year-old girl in his custody for three days without her parent’s knowledge and consent.

The court heard that between March 29 and 31, Maphosa unlawfully detained the minor and deprived her freedom.

It was alleged that Maphosa travelled with the minor to Beitbridge and clocked three days with her without any communication with her parents.

According to State papers the girl was exposed to drugs and alcohol abuse.

Details of how the minor was located by her family leading to Maphosa’s arrest will be presented when the matter goes to trial.

The State affirms that Maphosa acted unlawfully.

Maphosa co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays and has assisted many upcoming Zimdancehall artistes.