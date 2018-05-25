Delays in refurbishment of Harare waterworks

HARARE - Delays in the release of money secured from China’s Export Import Bank by the Harare City Council (HCC) have affected the refurbishment of Letombo, Alexandra Park and Warren Control water stations.

In 2013, Zimbabwe signed a $144 million loan facility with China Eximbank to fund upgrades of Harare’s water and sewerage works.

While part of the money has since been disbursed, the lender is still to release $72 million out of the $144 million facility, amid indications China Eximbank was unhappy with governance issues at Town House, the administrative nerve-centre for the municipality.

HCC’s acting town clerk, Hosea Chisango, told the Daily News that despite encountering challenges in the disbursement of funds from the Chinese lender, the refurbishment of Morton Jaffray (MJ) — Harare’s main water treatment plant — was essentially complete.

“MJ is almost complete but the disbursement of money was holding it up. There are other parts like Warren Control treatment works, which complement the works at MJ: Once the remaining money is released, everything will be done,” Chisango said.

MJ is currently pumping 520 megalitres (Ml) of water a day against a demand of 800 Ml.