Swipe into EcoCash service available

HARARE - ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, the parent company of EcoCash and Steward Bank, advised its customers and the transacting public on Tuesday that the Swipe into EcoCash service was available and there are no plans to discontinue it.

This was contrary to some media reports suggesting otherwise. “…the company wishes to reiterate that the Swipe into EcoCash service is up and running, and available for use by all customers,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“The company will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all users of the service continue to enjoy the convenienceit brings them without any interruption”.