Swipe into EcoCash service available

STAFF WRITER  •  24 May 2018 1:20PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, the parent company of EcoCash and Steward Bank, advised its customers and the transacting public on Tuesday that the Swipe into EcoCash service was available and there are no plans to discontinue it.

This was contrary to some media reports suggesting otherwise. “…the company wishes to reiterate that the Swipe into EcoCash service is up and running, and available for use by all customers,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“The company will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all users of the service continue to enjoy the convenienceit brings them without any interruption”.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media