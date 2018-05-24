School chucks out Tsvangirai's child

Tendai Kamhungira  •  24 May 2018 8:01AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s child has been chucked out of school for failing to pay school fees, the Daily News can report.

Related Articles

Comments (1)

wamwe wakafirwa nababa, wanowa ndiwo waiwe musimboti wemusha; wamwe ndokufirwa naamai, baba ndookusara chawe chara chimwe; wamwe ndikufirwa nawose nherera sare dzodya nhoko dzezvironda. (Fanuel Tazvida)

SaManyika Chaiye - 24 May 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media