Ngezi Platinum march on

GWERU - Ngezi Platinum Stars continued with their unbeaten run to extend their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership log to six points with victory over Chapungu yesterday.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga scored the all-important goal in the second half which saw Madamburo move to 35 points from 13 matches.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side, who had never beaten Chapungu at this venue, are now six ahead of second-placed FC Platinum, who are in action this afternoon against Nichrut at Mandava Stadium.

Ngezi came into this game on the back of a poor record against Chapungu having failed to win at Ascot in their last two attempts.

However, Madamburo would not be denied at the third time of asking as Mukanga did justice to a Michael Charamba cross on 66 minutes to ensure the visitors take home the three points.

Charamba, who had come in for James Ngulube a minute earlier, won possession on the right, and left his marker for dead before sending an inviting cross that found an on-running Mukanga, who hit the ball into an empty net.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderayi Ndiraya was elated by picking up three points, and finally beating Chapungu at Ascot.

“I am quite excited by the way we got a result today, it’s been a long time since we defeated Chapungu here, it’s always a difficult venue to come to and in our last two visits, we were not lucky but today we got the three points” Ndiraya said.

Ndiraya downplayed the advantage his team has enjoyed lately of playing their games before rivals FC Platinum, who are now under be under pressure to win their game against Nichrut to keep the gap at three points

“I think it’s a bit early in the season, of course it gives pressure to play after your rivals and I’m sure the Premier Soccer League cannot start changing the fixtures now it’s still too early to start talking about that,” he said.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama refused to bury his head in the sand after the defeat and was delighted by his boys’ performance blaming the defeat on a lapse in concentration.

“It was just a lapse of concentration, I give credit to the winners and I also give credit to the boys for the performance, no one wants to come and watch bad football, you have to influence the boys to knock the ball around,” Dhlakama said.

The game itself was closely fought with Chapungu very solid and refusing to roll over easily and could have taken the lead on the stroke of half time when Bruno Mtigo was denied by the cross bar.

Ngezi found the going tough and had to dig deep into their bag, with the introduction of Charamba and Clive Augusto swaying the match in their favour as the Mhondoro-based outfit extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.