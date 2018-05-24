Musona joins Anderlecht

HARARE - Warriors striker Knowledge Musona finally ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a four-year deal with Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht.

While reports were linking the former Kaizer Chiefs hitman with a move to Standard Liege, Anderlecht announced Musona’s signing on their official Twitter account yesterday.

“Welcome to RSCA, Antonio Milic, Knowledge Musona & Luka Adzic,” the Purple and White tweeted yesterday.

Musona had a fine season with KV Oostende last season, scoring 10 goals and making six assists in his 28 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League side.

It was thought that the 27-year-old Zimbabwean striker would join Standard Liege, but he opted to join Anderlecht instead.

Last week, Musona’s agent Mark Makaab of Prosport International hinted the possible Standard move in comments he made in the media.

However, Anderlecht are now owned by former KV Oostende chairperson Marc Coucke, who is a keen admirer of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate.

Coucke and Anderlecht then made the move on the Zimbabwean with Makaab and the player finalising the deal yesterday just in time for the player to be unveiled together with his new teammates.

Musona had been at KV Oostende since 2018 were he scored 39 goals in 110 appearances for the club after joining from Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Musona heralds a list of stars that also includes Belgiam-based Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere, Costa Nhamoinesu, George Chigova and Evans Rusike among other players, who will be available for the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Also in the squad are England-based Tendayi Darikwa of Nottingham Forest, Macaulley Bonne of Leyton Orient and Admiral Muskwe of Leicester City, who have already heeded calls to play for the Warriors after featuring in international friendly matches last year.

Zimbabwe, who are the defending champions after winning last year’s tournament by beating neighbours Zambia 3-1 in the final, will begin their title defence in the quarterfinal stage after being handed a bye.

Chidzambwa’s charges will take on winners of Group B, who comprise Botswana, Angola, Mauritius and Malawi on June 3 in the Limpopo Province unlike in previous years where the Warriors had to start the competition in the group stages owing to poor form.

Group A consists of Madagascar, Mozambique, the Comoros and Seychelles with the winner meeting South Africa in the quarter-final. The other quarter finals pairings will see last year’s runners-up Zambia take on Namibia while Lesotho have been drawn to face Swaziland.