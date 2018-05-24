Hre City dispatch Shabanie

Harare City………(0) 2

Shabanie Mine……0) 1

HARARE - Harare City continued with their fine run this season following a deserved victory which compounded Shabanie Mine’s woes in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

Wilfred Muvirimi got City’s opener four minutes from the break before Shabanie Mine defender Nyasha Mpofu beat his own goalkeeper just after the hour mark under pressure to clear a Tatenda Tumba free kick to double their lead.

However, David Temwanjira ensured a nervy finish for the home side after he pulled one back for Shabanie with an easy finish after City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison had fumbled a Kibaki Dhlamini powerful shot from the edge of the box.

But in the end, the Sunshine Boys held on to their lead to secure their sixth win of the season which took their tally to 24 points and moved them one place up the log table to fourth place after 13 matches.

In fact, the scoreline could have been wider for City, who were by far the better of the two teams, but second half substitute William Manondo was twice denied by the upright towards the end of the match while Muvirimi was also guilty of wasting some good scoring opportunities.

The victory means City are now unbeaten in their last seven matches with their only defeat of the season coming in April against reigning champions FC Platinum away at Mandava Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys coach Mark Harrison said: “I thought we were a little bit tired today, to be honest with you. We had a tough game down there in Bulawayo at the weekend, long trip back, I think the guys were a little bit jaded.

“For 90 minutes, we controlled the game again, we played some good football at times but first half it was a little lethargic, no real penetration, we tried to change it at half time a little bit and second half was a little bit better, we opened them up a few times.

“In the end, we could have scored four or five I think. But overall, I’m happy with the three points, we have been going a few hard games now and we have got another two difficult coming. It’s not getting easier.”

For Shabanie Mine, yesterday’s defeat meant they have now gone for 12 matches without a win and their coach Takesure Chiragwi was at pains to explain what could have gone wrong at the Chinda Boys.

After 13 matches, the Chinda Boys sit second from bottom with a paltry nine points. Already calls for Chiragwi to be sacked are getting louder from the mining town of Zvishavane.

“Sometimes football results are cruel. When you think you are in the right direction, it goes the other way,” a dejected Chiragwi said after the match.

“We were playing good football and we were looking for an equaliser, we conceded an own goal and as a coach you can’t control that. I have done my part as a coach during the week trying to correct some mistakes that we were making and I expected the players to respond on the field to try and produce better results. But in football at times you have to admit and find a way forward.”