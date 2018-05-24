CAPS smile again

CAPS United........................(1) 3

ZPC Kariba................................0

HARARE - Striker John Zhuwawu scored a brace and created the third to help CAPS United pick up their first win inside five matches with success over struggling ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Zhuwawu opened the scoring for United in the first half when he toe-poked a cross from Simba Nhivi.

He was also involved in the second goal scored from the spot by Denver Mukamba in the second half after he was pulled inside the box by ZPC defender Sylvester Appiah.

Zhuwawu completed his brace 12 minutes from time with a well-taken goal that meant the home side would move into sixth place on the log with 20 points from 13 matches.

In their previous four matches, United had lost to Chicken Inn and log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars while drawing with Shabanie Mine and Highlanders.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe was pleased his side had ended their four-game winless run to get their 2018 campaign back on track.

“It’s satisfying in the sense that, this is probably one of the few times we have scored three goals this season so I’m very happy. I’m also happy with the fact that we did not concede and after some changes it leaves you satisfied,” Chitembwe said.

“Overall, I think we still have a lot of work to do; there a lot of areas that we really want to improve on but today I’m happy for the boys. They have given us more of what we expected in the last couple of games.”

Following those poor results in previous matches, Makepekepe really started on the front foot as they hoped to pile more misery on the visitors, who had only two victories in their opening 12 matches.

United could have opened the scoring in the sixth minute when ZPC goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya failed to deal with a Joel Ngodzo corner kick.

Zhuwawu then opened the scoring for the home side when he ghosted ahead of ZPC Kariba defender Appiah to meet Nhivi’s cross in the 27th minute.

At the other end, CAPS keeper Prosper Chigumba was lucky to stay on the pitch when he handled Samuel Makawa’s goal-bound shot outside the box. Referee Philan Ncube only showed a yellow card to Chigumba.

At the start of the second half, Chitembwe was forced to replace Ngodzo, who picked up an ankle injury, with Mukamba.

The former Dynamos midfielder was on the score sheet in the 68th minute from the penalty spot after Appiah had pulled down Zhuwawu inside the box.

Zhuwawu completed his double in the 78th minute when he ghosted from the right before controlling Ncube’s cross with his right foot.

The Makepekepe forward then beat Mawaya with a low left-footed shot.

ZPC coach Godfrey Tamirepi lambasted his team’s overall performance but was particularly critical of their defending.

“This is one game I would like to quickly forget about. We have actually played better opposition than CAPS United and we have gone on to do well but unfortunately today; it was something else, our guys never came to the party,” Tamirepi said.

“We were too slow, we couldn’t keep the ball, we gave room to a team that was resorting to kick and run football. For the first goal; there was loose marking and the goalkeeper never tried to stop the ball from going in.”

ZPC are now just two places above the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 matches.

TEAMS

CAPS: Prosper Chigumba, Justice Jangano, Valentine Musarurwa, Goodwin Goriyati, Carlton Munzabwa, Dominic Mukandi, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Joel Ngodzo (Denver Mukamba 47m), Milton Ncube, John Zhuwawu (Brian Muzondiwa 80m), Simba Nhivi (Peter Moyo 66m)

ZPC Kariba: Takabva Mawaya, Bornface Zuberi, Munyaradzi Kanyarimwe (Blessing Nyamuziwa 72m), Sylvester Appiah, Ian Nekati, Tawanda Munyanduri, Collen Muleya, Pride Tafirenyika (Simba Gorogodyo 50m), Samuel Makawa (Moses Demere 42m), Tawanda Nyamandwe, Talent Chamboko