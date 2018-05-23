ZPC Kariba ready for CAPS United

HARARE - ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi wants his charges to show they are ready to climb up the ladder starting with this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premiership match against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium.

The Zimbabwe Power Company-owned side did not have the best of starts after losing four of their opening matches to condemn them to the bottom of the table.

They, however, made a steady recovery and are unbeaten in their last eight matches from which they have managed six draws and two wins.

That run has taken their tally to 12 points after 12 matches to move to 12th place on the log table.

In their last match, Kariba picked their second set of full points at home this season after a narrow 1-0 victory over Yadah FC at Nyamhunga Stadium and Tamirepi wants his charges to build on that win as they prepare for a clash against the Green Machine.

“I think we are more than ready to meet CAPS. We are coming from a victory and it will be good if we build on that going forward,” Tamirepi told the Daily News yesterday.

“We had a slow start but this is the kind of match that can show we are ready to move up and be counted. If you look at it, we have been playing some good football but only struggled in front of goal, something we have been working on lately.

“We are actually unbeaten in our last eight games which is a sign that slowly, we are getting there and we need to show up against CAPS United. We are still at the bottom and we are desperate to move up the ladder.”

And while Tamirepi wants a positive result against CAPS United he acknowledges it will not be an easy game.

“They will be playing at home in front of their fans and they will not make it any easy for us. Remember they are coming from a draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium and that on its own is a huge statement of their quality.

“We really need to be at our best if we are to beat them considering they are at home.”

Tamirepi is also pleased to pick his strongest possible squad following a clean bill of health in his camp.

“We are injury free and we are looking forward to pick our strongest possible squad. We do not have any excuses,” he said.

CAPS United are seventh on the log table with 17 points having played 12 matches. Their last home match at the National Sports Stadium was a 1-2 defeat to log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

And that defeat triggered a raft of changes to the squad that travelled to Bulawayo last weekend to salvage a goalless draw against Highlanders.

United coach Lloyd Chitembwe dropped his entire backline save for fullback Valentine Musarurwa.

Justice Jangano, Goodwin Goriyati and Carlton Munzabwa all came in to replace Stephen Makatuka, Praise Tonha and Dennis Dauda.

Goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba retained his number one spot between the sticks as he replaced Cris Mverechena after serving a two-match suspension for his red card in the defeat to Chicken Inn.