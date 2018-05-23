Zim golfers make Lombard Classic cut

23 May 2018

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Benjamin Follett-Smith was the highest-placed golfer during the just-ended Sunshine Tour-sanctioned Lombard Insurance Classic at Royal Swazi Spa Country Club.

Follett-Smith finished the tournament with a score of nine-under 209 to tie for 30th place together with the South African pair of Derick Petersen and Desne Van Den Bergh.

Two other local golfers Mark Williams and Marc Cayeux also made the cut to play on the weekend but finished lower on the leader board.

Williams was in 43rd place after a gross score of four-under 212 while Cayeux was in 44th place with a score of one-under 215.

South Africa’s Justin Harding won the tournament which was his second Sunshine Tour title in two weeks.

Harding made birdie two on the 18th after he and Jake Roos had done battle five previous times on that hole without being able to eke out a victory.

That was after Roos had shot a nine-under-par 63 in regulation play to force the play-off with Harding who carded a six-under 66.

“I’m exhausted,” said Harding after he had seen off the challenge of the man who won his first five Sunshine Tour titles in play-offs.

“To be honest, all I was trying to do on that final hole was make birdie, like I do on all the par-threes on this course.

“In fact, I’m happy to make par on them, but this time, it wasn’t enough.”

