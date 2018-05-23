Macheso, Moyo to headline Mozambique celebrations

HARARE - Barely six months after Alick Macheso and Peter Moyo shared the stage in Mozambique, the two sungura musicians are returning to the former Portuguese colony next month to headline the country’s uhuru celebrations.

The celebrations to mark Mozambique’s 43 years of majority rule are pencilled for Campo Estrela Verhelma in Beira on June 25.

Mozambique attained her political independence on June 25, 1975.

Zimbabwean artistes command a huge following in Mozambique as the two countries share common language — Shona.

Last year, another Zimbabwean artiste, Isaac Tazvida, headlined the same celebrations held in Tete Province at Chitima Stadium on the same date.

Meanwhile, Macheso will unveil his latest album Dzinosvitsa Kure at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on June 8.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society humanitarian brand ambassador recently told the Daily News his music is a reflection of what he went through in life.

“I grew up on a farm in Mashonaland Central Province under the care of my mother,” he said.

Macheso said his personal background played a pivotal role in shaping his career hence he does not compete with other artistes.

“My music is not meant to thrill people, hence I never imagined myself regarded among the best musicians in the country; I take it as a platform to educate and communicate with my fans,” he said.

“My mother wanted me to have a white-colour job but I failed to fulfil her wish because handina kuzopedza chikoro sevamwe vangu (I could not complete school like others). I then moved to Harare for greener pastures.

“I started professional music when I was just 15 but only to pursue a solo career in 1997. I compose each song as my first track and the majority of my songs are inspired by my personal background.”

Some of the songs that were directly inspired by his upbringing include Monalisa on Zvakanaka Zvakadaro and Baba off album Tsoka Dzerwendo.

The Tafadzwa hit maker’s previous albums are: Tsoka Dzerwendo, Kwatakabva Mitunhu (Kure Kwekure), Zvinoda Kutendwa, Ndezvashe-eh Vapupuri Pupurai, Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya, Zvakanaka Zvakadaro, Simbaradzo, Vakiridzo and Magariro.