Japanese group shines at Jam Session

HARARE - Japanese J-African music superstars Iyco and Kaka Furaha put up a polished act at City Sports Bar in the capital on Monday which left the appreciative crowd begging for more.

The band members’ arrival at the venue generated a lot of interest as the audience was curious to hear what the artistes had to offer.

Accompanied by their manager, Tavonga Mafundikwa aka Ras Teekay, the band members took to the dance floor as they danced to some sungura music that was being belted by John Manyozo.

Already, the crowd had warmed up to their easy going attitude as they freely mixed and mingled with all and sundry taking several pictures along the way.

When the master of ceremonies finally called them on to the stage, the expectant crowd was already in a party mood and there were wild cheers as their manager was called onto the stage to introduce them.

The moment they came onto the stage, accompanied by their friends Faith and Brennan from Fabs fusion and Evicted’s Justin on drum, it was totally show time.

The group, which plays African- Japanese music opened their account with the mellow tune African Ciclidae and moved onto Tamba, a catchy and groovy dance song which set the stage alight.

The house was on fire and there was no stopping the band.

Then came Tuku Moja which means “united” in Swahili and they followed it up with another Swahili-inspired song, Hongera, which means (congratulations).

As they announced it was their last song, the crowd could have none of it and demanded they stay on the stage.

Master of Ceremonies Ndombele then kindly asked them to do Jah Prayzah’s rendition of Mdhara Vachauya and they obliged.

Iyco, the lead singer backed by Faith, did justice to the song and the crowd went wild.

Again when the band wanted to leave the stage the crowd still wanted more but since it was a jam session they had to pave way for other acts.

As they made their way out, the crowd duly saluted them and it was all smiles for the group as they went to mix and mingle with the happy crowd.

What a sweet farewell it was for the group.

City Sports Bar manager Mathias Bangure was impressed with the band and had this to say, “thank you my brother for bringing such a solid act to our bar. The way they collaborated with Fabs fusion was so amazing.”