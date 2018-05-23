Drama at Supreme Court, as Khupe is humiliated by MDC T supporters

HARARE - Hordes OF MDC T supporters, suspected to be rooting for Nelson Chamisa in the party’s unresolved succession, yesterday swamped the Supreme Court and hurled insults at their former vice president Thokozani Khupe.

This came as the Supreme Court directed the High Court to hold a trial to determine whether Khupe is entitled to use the name of the party and establish if there were now two MDC-T parties, raising hopes among the squabbling parties that the matter could now be decisively dealt with before the impending elections.

Yesterday, the Chamisa faction successfully appealed a High Court order which had given leeway to Khupe’s camp to continue using the party name and symbols.

In the appeal, MDC-T was represented by Thabani Mpofu, while the respondents Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe, were represented by Lovemore Madhuku.

The appeal was granted by consent from both parties before Supreme Court judges Paddington Garwe, Antoinette Guvava and Anne-Marie Gowora, referred the matter back to the High Court for a trial to be conducted.

“It is ordered by consent that: the appeal be and is hereby allowed with no order as to costs, the judgment of the court a quo be and is hereby set aside and in its place the following is substituted:

“The application for this matter to be dealt with on an urgent basis is granted, in view of the material disputes of fact afflicting the application, it is ordered that the application be referred to trial for the resolution of the following disputes: whether or not there are two MDC-T parties, if not, whether the respondents are entitled to use the name, symbol, logo and trademarks of the MDC-T,” Garwe, who was leading the Supreme Court bench said.

But while the case was being heard, dozens of MDC T supporters were gathered outside singing and denouncing Khupe.

They partially blocked Samora Machel Avenue, with some banging the door leading to the courtroom during an adjournment.

Riot police had to be called to monitor the situation.

The numbers continued swelling as dozens more were dropped at court by commuter omnibuses.

Soon after Khupe left the courtroom, she was mobbed by dozens of people, who were singing and shouting obscenities at her.

Chamisa and Khupe are embroiled in a bitter leadership wrangle that emerged after the death of MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14, this year.

Khupe is steadfastly refusing to accept that Chamisa is the bona fide successor to Tsvangirai.

The party’s leadership squabble has been raging on despite the popular Chamisa having been unanimously endorsed as presidential candidate in this year’s make-or-break elections by the MDC Alliance.

Apart from Chamisa’s MDC-T, the alliance includes Tendai Biti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira, and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats which is led by Mathias Guchutu.

Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of the original and united MDC which was led by Tsvangirai.

In the meantime, the MDC-T’s national council — which is the party’s highest decision-making body outside congress —endorsed Chamisa as the party’s president, although the gathering that made that decision is being contested by Khupe in the main.