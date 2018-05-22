Rivals appointed as campaign managers

HARARE - Aspiring Zanu PF legislator for Dzivaresekwa constituency, George Chimhini, has roped in his losing rivals to become his campaign managers, in a rare display of unity.

Chimhini won the primary election in Dzivaresekwa, beating his challengers Andrew Marauka, Rhoda Reza, Francis Chanduru and Charles Chaviwu.

All the losing candidates have pledged to support his bid for a parliamentary seat.

Speaking during a celebration rally held in the constituency, Chimhini said while others were squabbling, in Dzivaresekwa they have already hit the ground running and are drumming up support for the ruling party ahead of elections scheduled for July.

“I have decided not to appoint one but four campaign managers, all those whom I was contesting are my campaign managers. I want to stand as a Member of Parliament here so that I bring development projects in the area,” said Chimhini who contested and lost the by-election in the constituency in 2015 to Zanu PF politburo member Omega Hungwe albeit in controversial circumstances.

Hungwe, who is Zanu PF deputy political commissar, did not stand in the recently held primary elections.

“Most people here don’t have jobs and I decided to bring projects so that people find something to do. I would like to thank all my opponents because there is no winner (at the end of the day). All the people I contested with are going to be my campaign managers. Most of them are war veterans and we will continue with the work they have been doing. We did our work together and when the results were announced we all accepted the results,” he said.