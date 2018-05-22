Interpol asked to seize Moyo

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (Zacc), in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), have issued a warrant of apprehension against self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured), who is facing 14 counts of fraud.

The warrant has since been handed to the International Police (Interpol), according to Zacc officials.

Moyo was supposed to appear before the High Court yesterday for the commencement of trial, along with his former personal assistant, Shepherd Honzeri, Godfrey Gandawa (ex-deputy minister in the ministry) and Nicholas Mapute (principal director of finance for the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Moyo and his team are accused of siphoning over $450 000 from Zimdef through unorthodox means.

State withdrew charges against one of the suspects, Fredrick Mandizvidza, who has since been turned into a witness.

Prosecutor, Clemence Chimbari, said Moyo could not be located to be served with indicts, forcing him to successfully apply for separation of trial.

“We are making an application for separation of trial. Accused number two, ... Moyo, could not be located to be served with indicts. He will be tried when he is located,” Chimbari said.

Officials from Zacc confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that a warrant for Moyo’s apprehension had indeed been issued, without giving specific dates on when this was done.

Moyo, who was a major player in a Zanu PF faction known as the Generation 40 (G40) left the country in an huff in November last year following an army intervention that resulted in former president Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

He left the country as graft charges were being preferred against him.

Moyo, along with his co-accused, allegedly committed several offences between November and December 2015.

According to court papers, Gandawa is alleged to have failed or neglected to ensure that the National Manpower Advisory Council (NAMACO) was appointed to advise the Zimdef trustees’ on the use of government funds.

Prosecutors said Moyo was also responsible for these flaws because, as a Zimdef trustee, he was mandated to issue directives pertaining to the use of the funds on the advice of NAMACO.

It is the State’s case that upon his appointment as minister responsible for Higher and Tertiary Education, he failed or neglected to appoint members of the council as required by law.

This is the basis upon which the State claims Gandawa and Moyo failed in their duties in furtherance of a criminal plan.

According to court papers, Gandawa is alleged to have instructed Richard Gotora to originate a memorandum to Mandizvidza purporting that his ministry required funding to purchase three dimension printers for eight polytechnics and two industrial training colleges.

The former deputy minister is alleged to have single-handedly recommended and approved the memorandum on the same day leading to the release of $95 000, which was later paid to Wisebone Trading (Private) Limited, owned by Walter Chasara, who, according to court papers is Gandawa’s uncle.

It was further alleged that Gandawa then instructed Chasara to transfer the $95 000 into his firm, called Fuzzy Technologies (Private) Limited, where he later made withdrawals.

During the same period, Moyo is said to have instructed Honzeri to source quotations after which he bought 173 bicycles distributed in his Tsholotsho North constituency where he was a Member of Parliament.

It is alleged that no computers were purchased and delivered to the polytechnics.

In December 2015, the court heard that a plan was hatched, in which Honzeri originated a memorandum requesting $107 525 funding for the Presidential computerisation programme, which was subsequently sanctioned by Moyo on December 18, 2015.

It is the State’s case that the quotations for the computers were sourced by Gandawa from his company, Fuzzy Technologies and from Wisebone Trading and two other companies owned by Chasara — Archmate and Great Exploits (Private) Limited.

They reportedly went on to misrepresent to Zimdef’s accountant, Upenyu Gweme, that the ministry had requested for funding to purchase 170 computers.

Later, the money was released, part of which was used by Moyo to buy tri-cycles which were distributed to chiefs and headmen in his Tsholotsho North Constituency.

It is further alleged that Gandawa failed to disclose his personal interest in Fuzzy Technologies, a company he co-directs with his daughter, Clarence Erene.

Zimdef is said to have been prejudiced of a total of over $450 000, following these activities.

The trial continues on Thursday and the State is expected to call at least 18 witnesses.