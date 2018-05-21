Sachikonye appointed Dairibord chairperson

HARARE - Dairiboard Holdings Limited (DHL) has announced the appointment of Josphat Sachikonye as its new chairperson, effective last Wednesday.

He takes over from former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Leonard Tsumba who served as board chairperson for the last six years.

Tsumba, an RBZ governor from 1993 to 2003, retired from the board at the conclusion of the company’s 23rd Annual General meeting held mid last week.

In a notice yesterday, company secretary Mercy Ndoro said the DHL board was happy Sachikonye would now hold the fort at the blue-chip counter, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange .

“The board and management of Dairibord Holdings congratulate Mr Sachikonye on his appointment and wish him success during his tenure in office,” Ndoro said.

Sachikonye had served as a nonexecutive director on the DHL since July 1, 2009.

The chartered management accountant and a holder of a bachelor of accountancy honours is a former managing director for RioZim, a position he held for eight years.

He has extensive experience having served as a nonexecutive director for several public and private sector companies such as Cottco, Cresta Group, Murowa Diamonds and National Merchant Bank.

DHL has subsidiaries such as Lyons Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, and Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited.