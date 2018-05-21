Rufaro salutes Mapeza

Dynamos...............................0

FC Platinum.....................(2) 2

HARARE - Reigning champions FC Platinum made a major statement in this season’s Castle Lager Premiership title race after Rodwell Chinyengetere’s first half brace condemned Dynamos to their sixth defeat yesterday.

The Glamour Boys were given a free football lesson by Norman Mapeza’s enterprising FC Platinum side that dominated the match and were duly given a rare standing ovation by the home team’s supporters.

In truth, Dynamos should consider themselves lucky that Pure Platinum Play couldn’t add to their two early well-taken goals by Chinyengetere.

The defending champions had the Harare giants pinned back for almost the entire match.

The visitors’ goalkeeper, Petros Mhari did not make a single save as his goal was rarely threatened.

From the onset it felt like only a matter of time and, so, the goal came after only three minutes.

It was a wonderful execution after Chinyengetere won the ball inside the box before turning DeMbare defender Marshall Machazani inside out.

The reigning Soccer Star of the Year then unleashed a curling shot with his left boot which gave DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga no chance.

Chinyengetere completed his brace on 16 minutes with another spectacular strike from the edge of the box after he had been teed-up by Mkhokheli Dube on the edge of the box.

FC Platinum could have added to their tally but Dube wasted two glorious opportunities before the break.

Dynamos tried their best to come back into the match in the second half but they never troubled Mhari and in fact it was the visitors who looked dangerous each time they attacked.

And despite not adding more goals in the second half, the job had already been done much to the Mapeza’s satisfaction.

“The guys did well, it was a fantastic performance. After getting those two goals, it settled our nerves. It became much easier to play, so well done to the boys,” Mapeza said after the match.

“We need to go back home, keep working hard and just focusing on our games.”

FC Platinum remain in second place with 29 points and trail leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by three points after 12 matches.

Dynamos coach Biggie Zuze admitted his charges were no match for the defending champions.

“We played against a very good team with a lot of good ball players. They did well and pressed us high, especially in the first half, got two goals and it was difficult for us to come into the game,” Zuze said after the match.

“They can move the ball well and I think everyone appreciated the way they play. But I think on the first goal, we could have done better. In the second half, we tried to play but it was not enough and we need to put more effort.

“We have to pick ourselves up, especially with the fixtures coming thick and fast.”

DeMbare are now in 11th place with 12 points following yesterday’s defeat.