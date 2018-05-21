Rhinos bounce back to winning ways

Triangle FC................................................0

Black Rhinos FC....................................(0) 1

HARARE - Vincent Mhandu’s solitary strike in the second half was all Black Rhinos needed to bounce back to winning ways after beating Triangle at Gibbo Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Mhandu took full advantage of some poor defending by Triangle in the 53rd minute to head home from a corner kick to ensure maximum points for the army side, who were win-less in their last six Premiership matches.

Black Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwa hopes the victory will set them off for more victories as his side has been struggling for goals in spite of some good performances.

“It was a tight game — playing a very organised team with a good coach. We did very well. We were playing very well but goals were not coming. I see very good things ahead,” the Chauya Chipembere gaffer said.

The Sugar Sugar Boys coach Taurai Mangwiro blamed his side’s delay in settling into the match for the loss.

“It was one of those games where we took time to settle…playing into the hands of our opponents. By the time we settled they were already a goal up and we had some signs of desperation in some of our attacks and today after a very fine run we find ourselves going down at home which is very disappointing,” Mangwiro said.