New-look CAPS hold Highlanders

BULAWAYO - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left a satisfied man after his largely-changed side held Highlanders to a goalless draw during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match.

After losing two of his last three matches, Chitembwe changed his back line with Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Praise Tonha all making way for Justice Jangano, Goodwin Goriyati and Carlton Munzabwa.

In midfield, Denver Mukamba was dropped while Dominic Mukandi came in to partner Kudzanai Nyamupfukudza in central midfield.

“It was a very good game especially to the neutrals. Both teams gave their all. It was one good game which had so much in it; rich in technical brilliance, rich in tactical acumen, rich in physical and mental application,” Chitembwe said.

“We anticipated obviously that it wasn’t going to be easy for us but I am equally satisfied with the performance and application by my boys.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu could not attend the post-match press conference as the club said he was in an engagement with their sponsors.

Yesterday’s result means that Bosso remain in third place with 22 points while Makepekepe also remain in seventh with 17 points.

The match started at a fast pace with both teams fighting hard for every loose ball as they tried to control the proceedings.

Highlanders’ striker Ozias Zibande could have broken the deadlock 19 minutes into the match but his flashing header off an Adrian Silla cross was saved by the fully diving CAPS’ goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

Three minutes later, the visitors holding midfielder Mukandi’s long range shot was saved by Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

With CAPS on the upper hand, Simba Nhivi wasted an opportunity to put his team ahead six minutes before the break but he lacked composure and directed his effort over the bar from close range with only Sibanda to beat.

Peter Muduhwa could have snatched a winner for Bosso in the last minute of the match when the ball fell kindly for him inside the box, but he somehow shot weakly at goal allowing Chigumba to make an easy save.